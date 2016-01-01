Dr. Michael Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Norris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Plastic Surgery Specialist Medical Group Inc.1860 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center, San Diego
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Loyola University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.