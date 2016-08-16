Dr. Michael Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Norton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Norton, MD
Dr. Michael Norton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Norton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Norton's Office Locations
-
1
Christus Trinity Clinic Suite 550910 E Houston St Ste 550, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 595-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norton?
Dr Norton performed my surgery and I felt extremely confident in his skills. I have only been in Tyler for two years and did not know anything about him. He was recommend by my GI doctor. I had an allergic reaction to Mastidol. I had an extreme reaction with uncontrollable itching at all four sights. He took action immediately but when I had no relief within 24 hours, he personally called a dermatologist and made an appointment that day for me. Problem was solved and I'm delighted with him.
About Dr. Michael Norton, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790759405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton works at
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.