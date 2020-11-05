See All Ophthalmologists in Middleburg Heights, OH
Dr. Michael Novak, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Novak, MD

Dr. Michael Novak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Fairview Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Novak works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Youngstown, OH, Fairview Park, OH, Westlake, OH, Mentor, OH, Warren, OH, Lorain, OH and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 663-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-5700
  3. 3
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-8777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    Fairview Eye Center
    21375 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 333-3060
  5. 5
    Westlake office
    4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 835-0060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  6. 6
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2238
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 233-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  9. 9
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Fairview Hospital
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Acute Endophthalmitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Eye Cancer
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Vitreoretinal Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Acquired Coloboma
Anterior Vitrectomy
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Entropion
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridectomy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Macular Pucker
Orbital Cellulitis
Presbyopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Tear
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • SummaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Novak?

    Nov 05, 2020
    Dr. Novak communicates well and is thorough in his examination. I was concerned about flashing light and floaters. He explained everything in an easy to understand manner. I would recommend him to anyone needing a retinal specialist.
    Mike M. — Nov 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Michael Novak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Novak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Novak to family and friends

    Dr. Novak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Novak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Novak, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Novak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265437867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland|University Hosps Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novak works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Youngstown, OH, Fairview Park, OH, Westlake, OH, Mentor, OH, Warren, OH, Lorain, OH and Akron, OH. View the full addresses on Dr. Novak’s profile.

    Dr. Novak has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

