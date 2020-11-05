Dr. Michael Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Novak, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Novak, MD
Dr. Michael Novak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Fairview Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Novak's Office Locations
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
Retina Associates Of Cleveland5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Fairview Eye Center21375 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126 Directions (440) 333-3060
Westlake office4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 856-2238Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Novak communicates well and is thorough in his examination. I was concerned about flashing light and floaters. He explained everything in an easy to understand manner. I would recommend him to anyone needing a retinal specialist.
About Dr. Michael Novak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1265437867
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Hospitals of Cleveland|University Hosps Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
