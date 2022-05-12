Overview of Dr. Michael Novak, MD

Dr. Michael Novak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Novak works at Neuroscience & Spine Associates in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.