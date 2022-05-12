Dr. Michael Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Novak, MD
Dr. Michael Novak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Novak's Office Locations
Neuroscience and Spine Associates8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 437-1121
Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L.1660 Medical Blvd Ste 200, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 566-3434
- 3 1250 Pine Ridge Rd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 325-1135
- 4 3451 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 601, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 566-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was friendly and Dr. Novak really took his time checking out my husband's headache problem.
About Dr. Michael Novak, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902805872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
