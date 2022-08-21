Dr. Michael Novotney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novotney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Novotney, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Novotney, MD
Dr. Michael Novotney, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University South Fla College Med
Dr. Novotney works at
Dr. Novotney's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular & Vein Center at GulfCoast Surgeons8010 Summerlin Lakes Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-1767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vascular & Vein Center at Gulfcoast Surgeons1003 Del Prado Blvd S # 303, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 939-1767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novotney?
Dr Novotney is by far the best surgeon, he gives white glove treatment. I call him my “Angel” he saved my leg, he is so wonderful, cares about his patients, truly trust him and his staff.
About Dr. Michael Novotney, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1659365435
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla College Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novotney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novotney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novotney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novotney works at
Dr. Novotney has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novotney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Novotney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novotney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novotney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novotney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.