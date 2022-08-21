See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Michael Novotney, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Novotney, MD

Dr. Michael Novotney, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University South Fla College Med

Dr. Novotney works at GulfCoast Vascular & Vein Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Novotney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular & Vein Center at GulfCoast Surgeons
    8010 Summerlin Lakes Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-1767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vascular & Vein Center at Gulfcoast Surgeons
    1003 Del Prado Blvd S # 303, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-1767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Novotney, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659365435
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University South Fla College Med
    Fellowship

