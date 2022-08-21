Overview of Dr. Michael Novotney, MD

Dr. Michael Novotney, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University South Fla College Med



Dr. Novotney works at GulfCoast Vascular & Vein Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.