Dr. Michael Nunley, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Nunley, MD
Dr. Michael Nunley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Nunley's Office Locations
Francke and Nunley M.d.'s P.l.l.c.1220 Lee St E Ste 203, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-4124
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc501 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-4124
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is such a friendly person and a great doctor! I have had him as my doctor since I was a kid. I use to like going to him as a child. The only negative part is the wait. However, this is because he spends time helping and listening to each patient.
About Dr. Michael Nunley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Ophthalmology
