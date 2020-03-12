Dr. Nusbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Mcrc Physical Therapy LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 998-9833
Obesity Treatment Centers of NJ95 Madison Ave Ste A06, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 998-9833
Obesity Treatment Centers of NJ Clifton999 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 998-9833
Metabolic Medicine & Weight Control Center435 South St Ste 330B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 998-9833
Nusbaum Medical Centers197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 160, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had bariatric surgery in 2014...dr nussbaum is THE BEST!!!! Anytime someone speaks to me about weight loss surgert i ALWAYS recommend him. I wouldnt trade him in for anything
About Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Washington & Jefferson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nusbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nusbaum speaks Hebrew, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Nusbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nusbaum.
