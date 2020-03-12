Overview

Dr. Michael Nusbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Nusbaum works at Obesity Treatment Centers of NJ in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Clifton, NJ and Cedar Knolls, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.