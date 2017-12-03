Overview

Dr. Michael Nussbaum, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Nussbaum works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.