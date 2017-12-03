Dr. Michael Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nussbaum, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Care Specialists, Inc1245 Highland Ave Ste 600, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I would definitely recommend Dr. nussbaum, he did surgery on my father, he is a very compassionate person!!!????
- Breast Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164409678
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nussbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nussbaum accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nussbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nussbaum has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.