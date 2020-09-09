Overview of Dr. Oats Michael, MD

Dr. Oats Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.