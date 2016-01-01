Overview of Dr. Michael Obeng, MD

Dr. Michael Obeng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Obeng works at Miko Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.