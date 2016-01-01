Dr. Michael Obeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Obeng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Obeng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Obeng's Office Locations
Miko Plastic Surgery435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-2705
- 2 436 N Roxbury Dr Ste 117, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions
- 3 8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions
- 4 8324 Market St # 205, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- English
- 1407811854
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Dr. Obeng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obeng accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Obeng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeng.
