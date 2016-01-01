See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Michael Obeng, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Obeng, MD

Dr. Michael Obeng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Obeng works at Miko Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Obeng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miko Plastic Surgery
    435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-2705
  2. 2
    436 N Roxbury Dr Ste 117, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    8324 Market St # 205, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Hand Conditions
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Hand Conditions
Liposuction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Michael Obeng, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407811854
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • University Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Obeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obeng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Obeng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

