Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Concord, CA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD

Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.

Dr. Oberlander works at East Bay Sports Medicine in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oberlander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Sports Medicine
    1800 Sutter St Ste 100, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 691-0500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2020
    I've had 4 knee procedures, performed by dr. Oberlander (2, lft meniscus, 2, right.)He is a very personable, easy to talk with, and in each instance he made sure I understood, how they would be done, possible complications, and explained what the goal of each was. I never had a moment of anxiety, or doubt. I would reccomend him to anyone, with orthopedic issues.
    Mark Forster — Jun 29, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063525244
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Oberlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oberlander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oberlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oberlander works at East Bay Sports Medicine in Concord, CA. View the full address on Dr. Oberlander’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberlander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

