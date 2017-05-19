Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. O'Brien works at Surgical Associates New Haven in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.