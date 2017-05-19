Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
New Haven Neurosurgical Assoc. PC60 Temple St Ste 5A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 772-0650
Vna of Guilford Inc669 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 245-2977
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-4242Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best !!
About Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730107061
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
