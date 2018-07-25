Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend this Doctor to anyone that has neurolgy needs. He is professional, caring and great at getting to the bottom of issues. He doesn't give up until he figures it out. Just the kind of Doctor we all need. Becky Wiest
About Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952382228
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital|Stanford University Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
- Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Brien using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
