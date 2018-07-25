See All Hospitalists in Redding, CA
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

Hospital Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. O'Brien works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Kidney Failure
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Kidney Failure
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?

    Jul 25, 2018
    I would recommend this Doctor to anyone that has neurolgy needs. He is professional, caring and great at getting to the bottom of issues. He doesn't give up until he figures it out. Just the kind of Doctor we all need. Becky Wiest
    Shingletown, CA — Jul 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Brien to family and friends

    Dr. O'Brien's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Brien

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD.

    About Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1952382228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital|Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center Redding

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. O'Brien’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.