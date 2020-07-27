Overview of Dr. Michael Okun, MD

Dr. Michael Okun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Okun works at Movement Disorders Program at UF Health Neuromedicine - Williston Road in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.