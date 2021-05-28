Overview of Dr. Michael Oldenburg, MD

Dr. Michael Oldenburg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Oldenburg works at Prevea Allouez Health Center in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Oconto Falls, WI and De Pere, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.