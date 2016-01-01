Overview

Dr. Michael Oliver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Oliver works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.