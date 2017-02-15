Dr. Michael Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oliver, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Oliver, MD
Dr. Michael Oliver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
- 1 3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 114, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 646-0133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver?
My experience with Dr. Oliver was unlike any I have had previously. He was truly caring, and looked at my condition in depth without considering time constraints or practicalities that would interfere with giving his best attention to his patient. He not only was able to astutely diagnose my actual problem, which had never been done before in spite of extensive medical appointments with other doctors in various specialties, but he was able to treat it effectively. Superb!
About Dr. Michael Oliver, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1972699361
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.