Dr. Michael Oliverio, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Oliverio, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wantagh, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Renee Messina DO PC1228 Wantagh Ave Lowr Level, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions (516) 221-1173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. The best in his field. Your body will thank you.
About Dr. Michael Oliverio, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255359253
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
