Dr. Michael Omidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Omidi, MD
Dr. Michael Omidi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.
Dr. Omidi works at
Dr. Omidi's Office Locations
Beverly Hills Triangle Medical Plaza9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 281-0155
- 2 9400 Brighton Way Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 281-0155
Orange Grove Surgery Center LLC1980 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 766-8710Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- West Covina Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had a rhinoplasty with Dr. Michael Omidi. It's everything I expected. My nose turned out better than I expected. My breathing has improved. Love
About Dr. Michael Omidi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1376697599
Education & Certifications
- Miami Childrens Hospital, University Of Miami
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University California Los Angeles Medical Center
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Omidi speaks Persian and Spanish.
