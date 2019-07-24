Overview

Dr. Michael O'Neal, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. O'Neal works at Center for Family Health Wellness and Prevention P A in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.