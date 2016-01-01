Dr. Michael Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ong, MD
Dr. Michael Ong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ong works at
Dr. Ong's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Internal Medicine , CA200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3922
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ong?
About Dr. Michael Ong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598785776
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ong works at
Dr. Ong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.