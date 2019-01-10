Dr. Michael Opalak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opalak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Opalak, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Opalak, MD
Dr. Michael Opalak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Opalak works at
Dr. Opalak's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Patrick Mastroianni2890 Main St Ste D, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 336-3303
-
2
Michael E Opalak MD PC340 CAPITOL AVE, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 336-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Opalak?
Dr. Opalak did great work. I am feeling great after my neck surgery.
About Dr. Michael Opalak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1699783647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opalak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opalak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opalak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opalak works at
Dr. Opalak speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Opalak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opalak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opalak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opalak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.