Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD
Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.
Dr. O'Reilly's Office Locations
Womens Health Ctr4 Corporate Dr Ste 484, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 732-7145
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O’Reilly always takes the time to Listen to my concerns and recommend the best path forward. I have been seeing him for 30 years and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Harbor UCLA Med Center|Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
