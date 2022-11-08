See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shelton, CT
Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD

Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.

Dr. O'Reilly works at Women's Health Center PC in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Reilly's Office Locations

    Womens Health Ctr
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 484, Shelton, CT 06484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Griffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adiana® Permanent Contraception Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr O’Reilly always takes the time to Listen to my concerns and recommend the best path forward. I have been seeing him for 30 years and I highly recommend him.
    Brooke Anderson — Nov 08, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Reilly to family and friends

    Dr. O'Reilly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Reilly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891723995
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor Ucla Med Center
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center|Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael O'Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Reilly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Reilly works at Women's Health Center PC in Shelton, CT. View the full address on Dr. O'Reilly’s profile.

    Dr. O'Reilly has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

