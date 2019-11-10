Overview

Dr. Michael Oros, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.



Dr. Oros works at Zaidi & Associates in Canton, OH with other offices in Alliance, OH and North Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Withdrawal and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.