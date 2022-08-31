Dr. Michael Orseck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orseck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Orseck, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Orseck, MD
Dr. Michael Orseck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Orseck's Office Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 250, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6717
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Five Forks2801 Woodruff Rd # 202, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9330
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Magnolia Plastic Surgery - Pelham2801 Woodruff Rd # 202, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advicare
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice VIP Care Plus
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I had a consult about a few procedures I planed on doing and Dr. Orseck and his team were extremely caring and patient. As a registered nurse myself I went to MULTIPLE consults and looked at many reviews before making a decision. August 22, 2022 I had tummy tuck, breast lift with augmentation and lipo by Dr. Orseck. His technique was beyond my expectations. They are the best in the Upstate hands down!!! Do not hesitate to use Dr. Orseck his work is phenomenal!!!!
About Dr. Michael Orseck, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1952326365
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
