Dr. Michael Orsini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Orsini, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Orsini works at
Locations
Green Tree300 Fleet St Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 922-5315
Ellwood City Office304 Evans Dr Ste 303, Ellwood City, PA 16117 Directions (724) 775-6602
Ohio Valley Hospital Office27 Heckel Rd Ste 202, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 771-0416
ENT and Allergy Specialists of Western PA301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 202, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-2122
Ent & Allergy Specialists of Western Pa, P.c.337 State Ave, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 775-6602
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orsini is an awesome doctor. He is very personable and cares about you as a person. He takes time to ask questions and explains treatment options. His office staff is so friendly and helpful They also care about you as a person. My last visit was at the Sewickley office and I cannot say enough about the two girls who work up front. You will not be disappointed in the care you get from Dr. Orsini.
About Dr. Michael Orsini, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Penn State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orsini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orsini works at
Dr. Orsini has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orsini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
189 patients have reviewed Dr. Orsini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orsini.
