Dr. Michael Osborne, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (22)
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Osborne, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Osborne works at Allergy Asthma Immunology OR PC in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma Immunology OR PC
    5440 SW Westgate Dr Ste 220, Portland, OR 97221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 292-7577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 15, 2018
    Dr. Osborne is a great doctor. Both my boys have allergies and asthma, he was super informative and helped my kids feel normal again.
    Amanda in Lake Oswego , OR — Jun 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Osborne, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225196421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osborne works at Allergy Asthma Immunology OR PC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Osborne’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

