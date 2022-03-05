Overview

Dr. Michael Osleber, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.



Dr. Osleber works at Arkansas Skin Cancer Center in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Heber Springs, AR, Searcy, AR, North Little Rock, AR and Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.