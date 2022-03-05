See All Dermatologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Michael Osleber, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Osleber, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.

Dr. Osleber works at Arkansas Skin Cancer Center in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Heber Springs, AR, Searcy, AR, North Little Rock, AR and Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arkansas Skin Cancer Center
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 860, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 975-7455
    Arkansa Dermatology
    2645 Highway 25B, Heber Springs, AR 72543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 362-3100
    Arkansas Dermatology- Searcy
    1604 E Moore Ave, Searcy, AR 72143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 268-1500
    North Little Rock
    2524 Crestwood Rd Ste 3, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 791-7546
    Arkansas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center
    1014 Harkrider St Ste C, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 513-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 05, 2022
    2 separate surgeries in 2 weeks. Dr. Is an outstanding person, compassionate and a skilled surgeon.
    Art Glider — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Osleber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003013384
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Osleber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osleber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osleber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osleber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osleber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Osleber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osleber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osleber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osleber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

