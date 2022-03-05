Dr. Michael Osleber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osleber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Osleber, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Osleber, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.
Dr. Osleber works at
Locations
-
1
Arkansas Skin Cancer Center9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 860, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 975-7455
-
2
Arkansa Dermatology2645 Highway 25B, Heber Springs, AR 72543 Directions (501) 362-3100
-
3
Arkansas Dermatology- Searcy1604 E Moore Ave, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 268-1500
-
4
North Little Rock2524 Crestwood Rd Ste 3, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 791-7546
-
5
Arkansas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center1014 Harkrider St Ste C, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 513-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osleber?
2 separate surgeries in 2 weeks. Dr. Is an outstanding person, compassionate and a skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Osleber, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003013384
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osleber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osleber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osleber works at
Dr. Osleber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osleber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Osleber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osleber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osleber, there are benefits to both methods.