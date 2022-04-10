Dr. Michael Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Osman, MD
Dr. Michael Osman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Dr. Osman's Office Locations
The Retina Group Of Washington21351 Ridgetop Cir Ste 140, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (571) 470-7593
The Retina Group Of Washington8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 600, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7592
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have experienced very well-qualified physicians, as well as unacceptable physicians throughout my medical history. I have been under the care of Dr Osman for two years and find him to be one of the best. In addition to being highly qualified, he is communicative, kind, caring, and takes the time to answer questions, which is an essential quality, in my opinion. I have and will continue to refer others to him.
About Dr. Michael Osman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1821062803
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Inova Fairfax Hospital|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
