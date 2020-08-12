Dr. Ost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Ost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ost, MD
Dr. Michael Ost, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. Ost works at
Dr. Ost's Office Locations
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-2706Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Upp Pediatrics Nephrology Lab1 Childrens Hospital Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 692-7932
3
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-2089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ost treated me for a congenital urinary tract issue that i was born with and leads to many complications up to and including kidney failure. His straight forward no nonsense approach saved my life and kidneys as he had unique insight and experience to provide an alternative therapy to constant antibiotic use, which lead me to antibiotic resistance in my body. As a result I have been UTI free for over a decade with NO renal degradation in that time. Considering other skilled physicians predictions of dialysis in my future I have surpassed the age when that was believed to be my health path outcome. Dr Ost is a very matter of fact physician with a great emphasis on science and frankly a really smart man. Keep in mind while you speak he is a superhuman computer solving your problem in real time. I have found him to be compassionate and caring for all issues even including health costs when there is an insurance conflict. Again he always puts the patient first.
About Dr. Michael Ost, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306912746
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of Michigan
- Urology
