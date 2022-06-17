Overview of Dr. Michael Ostempowski, MD

Dr. Michael Ostempowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Ostempowski works at Excelsior Orthopedics in Amherst, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY and Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.