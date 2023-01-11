See All Ophthalmologists in Sylva, NC
Dr. Michael Oswald, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Oswald, MD

Dr. Michael Oswald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylva, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Oswald works at Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva in Sylva, NC with other offices in Franklin, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Oswald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva
    1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 518-2172
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin
    95 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 518-2171
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Excision of Chalazion
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Excision of Chalazion

Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Monovision Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Oswald, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720073224
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital|University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
