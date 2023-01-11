Dr. Michael Oswald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Oswald, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Oswald, MD
Dr. Michael Oswald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylva, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Oswald's Office Locations
Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Directions (828) 518-2172Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin95 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Directions (828) 518-2171Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best professional care you could want! Dr Oswald is very special!
About Dr. Michael Oswald, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital|University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
