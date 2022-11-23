Overview of Dr. Michael Otremba, MD

Dr. Michael Otremba, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Otremba works at Mass Eye & Ear, Newton-Wellesley in Newton, MA with other offices in Marlborough, MA and Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.