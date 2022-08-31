Overview of Dr. Michael Owens, DO

Dr. Michael Owens, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Okeene Municipal Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.



Dr. Owens works at Enid Pain & Spine in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.