Dr. Michael Owens, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Michael Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Owens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
Pearl Health Partners at Pearl Surgery120 NW 14th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 771-1883
Pearl Surgery Center - Cornell16985 NW Cornell Rd Ste 110, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 771-1883
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, attentive, knowledge, informative, personable and through.
About Dr. Michael Owens, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154327716
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.