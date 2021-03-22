See All Gastroenterologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Michael Owens, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Owens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Owens works at Pearl Health Partners at Pearl Surgery in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pearl Health Partners at Pearl Surgery
    120 NW 14th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 771-1883
  2. 2
    Pearl Surgery Center - Cornell
    16985 NW Cornell Rd Ste 110, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 771-1883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatitis
Diarrhea
Wireless pH Testing
Pancreatitis
Diarrhea
Wireless pH Testing

Treatment frequency



    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Owens, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154327716
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

