Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD
Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nashville General Hospital at Meharry.
Dr. Pagnani works at
Dr. Pagnani's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville Knee and Shoulder Center Pllc345 23rd Ave N Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Nashville General Hospital at Meharry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagnani?
Dr Pagnani and his PA Justin are the best! I had a great experience. Dr P was able to do my rotator cuff repair without general anesthesia. I had very little pain (even though I had been told the recovery was miserable after this type of surgery). My physical therapist told me she loves seeing patients from Dr P because they always do so well.
About Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487699740
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery (Shoulder Surgery)
- Hospital For Special Surgery (Orthopaedic Surgery)
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagnani works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.