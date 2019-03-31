See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (31)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD

Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nashville General Hospital at Meharry.

Dr. Pagnani works at Nashville Knee and Shoulder in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pagnani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Knee and Shoulder Center Pllc
    345 23rd Ave N Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nashville General Hospital at Meharry

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2019
    Dr Pagnani and his PA Justin are the best! I had a great experience. Dr P was able to do my rotator cuff repair without general anesthesia. I had very little pain (even though I had been told the recovery was miserable after this type of surgery). My physical therapist told me she loves seeing patients from Dr P because they always do so well.
    — Mar 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487699740
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital For Special Surgery (Shoulder Surgery)
    • Hospital For Special Surgery (Orthopaedic Surgery)
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Columbia University
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pagnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pagnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pagnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pagnani works at Nashville Knee and Shoulder in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pagnani’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagnani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

