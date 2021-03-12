Dr. Michael Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Paik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Paik, MD
Dr. Michael Paik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Paik works at
Dr. Paik's Office Locations
Northwest United Urology2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 150, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (630) 790-1221
Dupage Medical Group Ltd.25 N Winfield Rd Ste 405, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 790-1221
Duly Health And Care430 Warrenville Rd Ste 310, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 790-1221
Urology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 301, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 790-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 94 years old mother was taken to Northwest Community Hospital ER in bad condition, with sepsis and fever running 104F. Dr. Paik quickly identified the root of the problem and despite mom’s ripe age decided to go ahead and put the stent in her urethra. That helped to stabilize the stone, stocked in her urethra and at the same time to drain the infected urine out. That night Dr. Paik saved my mom’s life. Later, when mom recovered from sepsis, doctor crashed the stone. All the procedures were done successfully and quickly with minimum discomfort for the patient. Mom is doing fine now. I would highly recommend Dr. Paik to everyone who is in the search of good urologist.
About Dr. Michael Paik, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1437247327
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
Dr. Paik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paik works at
Dr. Paik has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.