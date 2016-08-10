Overview of Dr. Michael Palazzolo, MD

Dr. Michael Palazzolo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Palazzolo works at Michael Palazzolo, MD in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.