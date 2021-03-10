Overview of Dr. Michael Palese, MD

Dr. Michael Palese, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Palese works at Mount Sinai Urology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.