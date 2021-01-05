Overview of Dr. Michael Palma, DMD

Dr. Michael Palma, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals



Dr. Palma works at Vineland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Vineland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.