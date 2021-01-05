See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Michael Palma, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Palma, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Michael Palma, DMD

Dr. Michael Palma, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Dr. Palma works at Vineland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Vineland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vineland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons
    1318 S Main Rd Ste B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palma?

    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Palma is excellent! He took my wisdom teeth out and got me in the time frame that worked for my insurance! He called me following surgery to check in. My highest recommendation.
    — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Palma, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Palma, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palma to family and friends

    Dr. Palma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Palma, DMD.

    About Dr. Michael Palma, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1598986770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Palma, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palma works at Vineland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Vineland, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Palma’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.