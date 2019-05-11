Overview of Dr. Michael Palmeri Jr, MD

Dr. Michael Palmeri Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY.



Dr. Palmeri Jr works at PALMERI MICHAEL MD in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.