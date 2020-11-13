Dr. Michael Palomino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palomino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Palomino, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Palomino, MD
Dr. Michael Palomino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Palomino's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Medical Group3285 Claremont Way, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 258-2166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Teladoc appointment. Very professional and friendly. He listened to my concerns and was very helpful.
About Dr. Michael Palomino, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992883706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palomino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palomino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palomino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palomino.
