Dr. Michael Palomino, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Palomino, MD

Dr. Michael Palomino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Palomino works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Napa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palomino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Medical Group
    3285 Claremont Way, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 258-2166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 13, 2020
Teladoc appointment. Very professional and friendly. He listened to my concerns and was very helpful.
— Nov 13, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Palomino, MD
About Dr. Michael Palomino, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1992883706
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Palomino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palomino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Palomino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Palomino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Palomino works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Napa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Palomino’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palomino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palomino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palomino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palomino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

