See All Hand Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.6 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD

Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with San Antonio

Dr. Pannunzio works at Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder Of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Pannunzio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder of Indiana
    13431 Old Meridian St Ste 225, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 249-2616
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Carmel Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
    13421 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 249-2616
  3. 3
    Bloomington Bone & Joint Clinic PC
    639 S Walker St Ste E, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Witham Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pannunzio?

    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Pannunzio has done 3 surgeries on my right hand and all of them have been great. He talks to me. Explains things to me and is very clear about what he can do and can't do. I'm preparing to call him today for another issue with my hand. At first he can be arrogant but once he knows you are serious and that it is really an issue he is all business and "lets get this done". He offers options from injections to surgery and allows you to make decisions. If he giv an injection it doesn't hurt and if her does surgery it doesn't hurt either. I've been happy with his performance every time I have visited his office.
    Susan K — Jul 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pannunzio to family and friends

    Dr. Pannunzio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pannunzio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598700783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannunzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pannunzio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pannunzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pannunzio has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannunzio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannunzio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannunzio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannunzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannunzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.