Overview of Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD

Dr. Michael Pannunzio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with San Antonio



Dr. Pannunzio works at Reconstructive Hand To Shoulder Of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.