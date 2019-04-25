Dr. Michael Paolucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paolucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Paolucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Paolucci, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Paolucci works at
Locations
Collom and Carney Clinic5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3001Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot day enough good things about this physician. He is thorough and takes patients seriously. He does not discriminate and treats everyone with concern.
About Dr. Michael Paolucci, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center Houston - Gastroenterology
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paolucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paolucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paolucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paolucci works at
Dr. Paolucci has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paolucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paolucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paolucci.
