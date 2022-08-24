Overview of Dr. Michael Paparella, MD

Dr. Michael Paparella, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Paparella works at Paparella Ear Head/Neck Inst in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Otitis Media and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.