Dr. Michael Papenfuse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papenfuse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Papenfuse, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Papenfuse, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Papenfuse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matrix Pain Management4450 Fashion Square Blvd, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 792-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papenfuse?
DrPapenfuse is the best Doctor I have been to in a long time. He is very caring and doesn’t give up on you. He is very easy to talk too. He doesn’t make you feel stupid even when I ask a stupid question. I have told a lots of people about him. I hope that the open the office up here again in Tawas. There are a lot of retirees people up here
About Dr. Michael Papenfuse, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528067360
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papenfuse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papenfuse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papenfuse works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Papenfuse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papenfuse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papenfuse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papenfuse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.