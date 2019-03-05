Dr. Michael Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Pappas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Northwest Ohio Gastroenterology Associates4841 Monroe St Ste 110, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 471-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pappas was excellent in every way. I would highly recommend him!
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
