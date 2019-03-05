Overview

Dr. Michael Pappas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Pappas works at Northwest Ohio Gastroenterology in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.