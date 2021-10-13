Dr. Michael Papper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Papper, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Papper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Auburn, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Reliant Medical Group Auburn4 Brotherton Way, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 425-5446
Gastroenterology Associates2089 Hawthorne St Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-6556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Auburn385 Southbridge St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 425-5446
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Papper is by far an out standing Dr Everything he spoke to me about the procedure made me feel comfortable and I had no doubts in him
About Dr. Michael Papper, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053432104
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papper has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Papper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.