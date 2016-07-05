Dr. Michael Papson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Papson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Papson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
East Lansing Podiatry Associates612 W Lake Lansing Rd Ste 700, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 853-7500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Caring, compassionate, trustworthy, confident, and friendly. The best podiatrist around.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245223528
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Papson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Papson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papson.
