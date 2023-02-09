Dr. Michael Parentis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parentis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parentis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Parentis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Knee Center of WNY3712 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 508-8252
Knee Center of WNY180 Park Club Ln Ste 225, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 332-6834
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
One year after my left knee replacement and I am so glad Dr Parentis is my surgeon! The staff at Orchard Park is so friendly and helpful, and all my many questions were answered promptly and to my satisfaction. My knee now works perfectly, and it was great to have physical therapy right next door, always in contact with the doctor for very personalized help with recovery. For any future surgery I trust Dr Parentis and his team.
- Greater Chesapeake Orthopedic Associates
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Yale University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
