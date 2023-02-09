See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Michael Parentis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (160)
Map Pin Small Orchard Park, NY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Parentis, MD

Dr. Michael Parentis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Parentis works at Eye Care & Vision Associates in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Parentis' Office Locations

    Knee Center of WNY
    3712 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 508-8252
    Knee Center of WNY
    180 Park Club Ln Ste 225, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 332-6834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 09, 2023
    One year after my left knee replacement and I am so glad Dr Parentis is my surgeon! The staff at Orchard Park is so friendly and helpful, and all my many questions were answered promptly and to my satisfaction. My knee now works perfectly, and it was great to have physical therapy right next door, always in contact with the doctor for very personalized help with recovery. For any future surgery I trust Dr Parentis and his team.
    Melissa Stewart — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Parentis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821054057
    Education & Certifications

    • Greater Chesapeake Orthopedic Associates
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Yale University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
